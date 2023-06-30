Delores (Bretz) LeVau

Who is Delores Ann LeVau and where is she you ask?

Delores was a free spirit who enjoyed reading, her bounteous garden, hiking, and traveling. She was frequently found at farmers’ markets or volunteering at AARP tax prep centers when not outside gardening or hiking. As she traveled through life, when Delores arrived at the top of the stairs or at a T-stop in the trail she always chose the opposite direction from where her companion was headed. Delores was never content with a simple yes or no answer to any question, preferring to dress up her responses in colorful story format - even when talking to the customs officers at the Canadian border! Delores had an adventurous soul; on the road of life she frequently choose the unmarked road, “let’s see where this goes” she would say, grabbing her traveling partner’s hand as she ducked into the trees.

Delores brought life to everything she touched and everywhere she went, without reservation she is tending The Lord’s Garden in heaven much to the delight of God, all His angels, and all the saints. She was one of those complicated introvert/extrovert types of people who loved adventures, steered away from large social events, connected with people as individuals, would meet people where they were at, appreciated everyone for their personal journey and never judged anybody for their personal choices. Delores always tried to maintain a connection to her children and their friends. She was that neighborhood mom with a shoulder, or a snippet of song “girls just want to have fun”, always available to listen or bake a pumpkin pie in a casserole dish at midnight. With 7 kids in tow, and on her own terms, she forged ahead through life making lemonade with every sour lemon tossed in her path. Delores touched many lives throughout her life, and brought joy and adventure wherever she went. When not finding adventure, Delores was also very comfortable spending time alone, finding her peace in a book or in her garden.

Delores was born July 12, 1945 and died June 5, 2023. In between she lived in Verndale, Minneapolis, Andover, (MN), New York State, and Asheville, NC before returning to Wadena in 2005. During that time she collected one husband, seven children, fourteen grandchildren, and friends too numerous to count.

A Celebration of Life for Delores will be held on Saturday July 15, 2023 from 12:00 to 5:00 at 1020 Jefferson Street S, Wadena. Please stop by and share your favorite memories of Delores with her family and friends.