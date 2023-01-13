Funeral services were held for David Folkestad age 64, of Wadena on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena with Pastor Brian Malvig and Pastor Vaughn White officiating. Music was provided by Cindy Lanz, Charlene Skala and Carolyn Chaffin. Pallbearers were Warren Jones, Todd Goerhing, Rick Holtti, Brian Holtti, Bill Holtti, Todd Anderson, Mike Jahnke, Tim Leyh and Ethan Miller. Honorary Pallbearers were all of Dave’s nieces and nephews. Dave was laid to rest in Wadena Cemetery, Wadena, Minnesota.

David Howard Folkestad was born at Wesley Hospital in Wadena, Minnesota. His parents were the late Howard Chester and Winnifred Lillian (Olson) Folkestad. Dave graduated from Wadena High School with the class of 1976.

On August 11, 1979 Dave was united in marriage with Sharon Mary Buettner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bluffton, MN. Their marriage was blessed with two sons: David II and Darren.

Dave was employed in Wadena with Olson Construction and Dowlite where he made tables tops and burial vaults. He was then employed with Lund Boats for 11 years and then Salo Manufacturing. Dave drove truck and provided delivery services for Culligan, Pine Breeze and Mason Brother’s in Wadena.

Dave was very involved in the Wadena Community his entire life. He taught firearm safety and was an instructor for snowmobile and ATV safety for 30 years. He was a Life Member of Knob Hill, Deer Creek Rod & Gun Club, NRA and Minnesota State Archery Association. Dave was very competitive in archery as he won his first indoor State Championship in 1972 and then setting additional 11 state records. He also placed 8th and 10th at the National Archery Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. Dave also performed at a high level at the State & Section Tournaments where he shot indoor and outdoor pistol. Also was a member of the Wadena Trailbreaker Snowmobile Club and the Wadena Elks Lodge 2386 of MN.

Dave and his family enjoyed family vacations in Canada and Duluth. He loved attending all of the school events and sporting activities that his sons and grandchildren participated in.

On January 3, 2023 Dave passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and the gentle care of Lakewood Health System Hospice. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Preceding Dave in death were his parents, Howard and Winnifred Folkestad; sister, Jean Leyh; brothers-in law, Larry Terveer and Greg Stromberg.

Dave is survived by his wife Sharon Folkestad of Wadena; 2 sons: David II (Rachel) Folkestad of Wadena and Darren (Christina) Folkestad of Wadena; 2 grandchildren: Brandy and Bailey; sisters: Judy (Chuck) Jones of Fort Myers, Florida; Nancy (Curt) Goehring, Sarasota, Florida; Jeri Terveer of Wadena; Sue Stromberg of Sarasota, Florida; many other relatives and a host of friends.

Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena, Minnesota.