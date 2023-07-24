The funeral service celebrating the life of Darlene Hennagir was held at 10:30 am. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Nate Loer presiding.

Darlene, age 91, passed away on July 18, 2023, in New York Mills, MN, under the tender care of her family.

Darlene Jane Nott was born to Lester and Ruby (Quesenberry) Nott on March 16, 1932, at their home in Clements, MN. She was baptized in May of 1934 with waters from the Jordan River, brought from Israel by C.O. Gilifillan of Redwood Falls. She attended country school at District 67A. On January 2, 1948, Darlene was united in marriage with Karl Mell at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Most of their 40 years of farming were near the Clements and Sanborn area. They owned and operated the Town House Café in Lamberton for six years before moving to Sebeka in 1977. Sadly, Karl passed away in 1988. Darlene worked for 13 years at Fair Oaks Lodge as a dietary manager until her retirement in 1990.

For a short time, Darlene was married to Clyde “Mac” McLean. They lived in Clovis, CA, until his passing.

Darlene met Herbert Hennagir and they were married on April 5, 1997, at Faith Lutheran Church in Alexandria, MN, and they made their home in New York Mills. When time allowed, her leisure hours were spent reading, working crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble and cards, and traveling. She enjoyed birdwatching and her beloved Boston Terriers. Most of all, she loved being with her family.

Preceding Darlene in death were her husbands, Karl Mell and Herbert Hennagir (2019); parents, Lester and Ruby; son, Thomas; an infant sister; a great-great granddaughter, Alana Rose Strommen; sister, Charlotte Tiffany; Herb’s son, Mark Hennagir; daughter-in-law, Fayette Hennagir, and granddaughter, Heather Hennagir.

Memories will remain with her children, Connie (John) Myers of Perham, James (Eunice) Mell of Sebeka, Kathleen (Tom) Burk of Pahrump, NV and MaryJo (Vic) Barbato of Warrenton, VA; Herbert’s children: Dennis Hennagir of Reynoldsburg, OH, Carol (Lanny) Kolpek of Rochester, Douglas (Deb) Hennagir of Bismarck, ND, Kevin (Christie) Hennagir of Wadena, and Kimberley (Bruce) Anderson of Frazee; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren; Herbert’s 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; along with her siblings: Fern Trost, Phyllis Swanson and Leonard Nott.

Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Willow Township, Redwood County, near Sanborn, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services’ Johnson-Schuller Chapel, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)