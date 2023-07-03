The open house celebrating the life of Daniel Debilzen of Menahga, and formerly of Wadena and Villard, was held on Thursday July 6, at the Johnson-Schuller Chapel in Wadena.

Daniel, age 81, passed away on June 25, 2023 at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND.

Just before the new year, Daniel Franklin Debilzen was born to Daniel and Frances (Kellermann) Debilzen on December 31, 1941, at Glenwood, MN.

Dan was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy. He served from August 1959 in radio dispatch until returning home shortly before Christmas in 1962. He served one year as Commander with the Wadena VFW. He was an electrical engineer and worked in telecommunications. Dan had a passion for classical music, and enjoyed the outdoors while hunting, fishing and flying. While in the service he had flown over the Egyptian pyramids and Italy. He also liked to bowl and always savored a juicy steak!

Preceding Dan in death were his parents, Daniel and Frances; and 2 half-siblings.

Memories of Dan will remain with his six half-siblings; several nieces and nephews; friend, JoeAnn Mikelson; and the staff of Greenwood Connections in Menahga.

Military honors and casket bearers were provided by the Elmer Goche Post 3922, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wadena, MN.

Burial was in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Villard, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services’ Johnson-Schuller Chapel, Wadena, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)