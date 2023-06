Dec. 31, 1941 - June 25, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Daniel Debilzen, 81, Menahga, formerly Wadena and Villard, Minn., died Sunday, June 25, in Sanford Medical Center.

An open house celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 6, at Schuller Family Funeral Homes in Wadena.

Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Villard.

Arrangements by Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Wadena.