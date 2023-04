Aug. 23, 1938 - April 2, 2023

VERNDALE, Minn. - Dale Lovelace, 84, Verndale, Minn., died Sunday, April 2, in his home from natural causes.

A celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m., with a service of remembrance at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at Hewitt (Minn.) Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Knute Nelson Hospice in Alexandria, Minn.

Arrangements by Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Wadena, Minn.