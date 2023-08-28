The open house celebrating the life of Cora Clemetson of Wadena will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, at the Johnson-Schuller Chapel in Wadena.

Cora, age 82, passed at her home in Wadena, MN, on August 24, 2023, with compassionate care by her family and Knute Nelson Hospice.

Cora Ann Oxley was born to Clarence and Lillian (Harmon) Oxley on December 23, 1940, at Athens, OH. After completing high school in 1959, she attended an airline school in Kansas City, MO, and later became employed as a teletype operator for North Central Airlines.

On September 3, 1966, Cora was united in marriage with Charles Eugene Clemetson in Minneapolis, MN. She then became a stay-at-home mom while living in the country near Jordan. The family moved to Wadena, in 1983, at which time she and Chuck were avid square dancers. After Chuck retired, they were finally able to travel to Texas and Nevada during the winter months. Chuck passed away in 2011 and Cora moved into Wadena from the country. During that time she looked forward to volunteering at the Food Shelf at least once a month. She also found the Senior Citizen’s Center where she made life long friends. She loved to play cards and just visit with her fellow senior citizens. Even after moving into town, she loved her flowers, and always made sure she had them blooming to their fullest color! She also loved her dogs, Sadie and Max. They were her companions for many years after her son, Tony left for the marines and her husband was on the road. She became an active member of the Wadena County Republican Party and followed politics constantly. If you ever wanted to know or debate what was going on, she was always up for it! Since the get-go, Cora was a huge fan of the Minnesota Vikings football team. Skol!

Preceding Cora in death were her husband, Charles; parents, Clarence and Lillian; siblings; Dorsel Oxley, Oris Oxley, Johnny Oxley, William Oxley, Laura Burns and Mary Oxley.

Cora is survived by her son, Tony (Michele) Clemetson of Wadena, along with numerous friends.

Burial will be at a later date in Ft. Snelling National Veterans Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN .

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services’ Johnson-Schuller Chapel, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)