Corpus Christi --- Clement Irving Roehrich passed away at the age of 94 on February 3rd 2023 in Corpus Christi, TX. Clem was an avid fisherman and hunter, athlete (triathlon and swim), chef, golfer, and lover of nature. He is deeply loved and dearly missed by the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Jeanette Roehrich, his daughter Mary Ehrmin and husband Jim, three grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends. His life will be celebrated on February 25th at 2:00p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel in Corpus Christi. To plant trees in Clem’s memory, please go to https://www.alivingtribute.org.