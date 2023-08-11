Charles Neal

The funeral service celebrating the life of Charles “Chuck” Neal of Staples was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, at the Motley Free Methodist Church in Motley, with Pastors Jim Johnson and James Middendorf presiding.

Chuck, age 93, passed away of natural causes at his home on the farm on August 7, 2023.

Charles, known as Charlie or Chuck, was born on April 2, 1930, to Willard and Ethel (Neuschwander) Neal at the farm home south of Wadena, MN. He married LaDelle “DeeDee” Baker on June 15, 1952, at her parent’s home in rural Verndale. They made their home on the farm in Thomastown Township for the next 70 years until DeeDee’s passing on Dec. 27, 2022.

Chuck’s interest in beef cattle and farming lasted his lifetime. He was a charter member of Central MN Irrigators Corp, Irrigator’s Assn of MN, was on the board of Central MN Feeders Coop, a member of Mid-MN Beef Growers, MN State Cattlemen’s Assn, Farm Bureau, Wadena Pilots Assn, and Central Community Church. He was one of the first farmers in the area to use irrigation and to raise specialty crops. Chuck got his pilot’s license while still in high school; was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing and flying. In 1949, he drove to Alaska where he worked for the summer; and he and DeeDee took many trips over the years. He enjoyed people, loved adventure, and lived life to the fullest.

Preceding Chuck in death were his wife, DeeDee; parents, Willard and Ethel; brothers, Duane and Darrel; and sister, Phyllis Krause. Remembering Chuck will be his children: Curt (Barb) Neal of Henderson, NV; Cyndi (Rick) Rogge of Verndale; Gayle (Mark) Friesen of Baudette; Craig (Stacey) Neal of Verndale; and Chris (Brandi) Neal of Staples; 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Miller of Anchorage, AK; along with nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Serving as casket bearers will be Justin Rogge, Colton Neal, Caleb Neal, Wilson Neal, Mike Wilker and Collin Morris.

Burial was next to his wife in Green Lawn Cemetery, Verndale, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services’ Johnson-Schuller Chapel, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)