Benedict “Dick” Boyer, 84, of Webster SD, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023. Dick was born August 11, 1938, in Wadena, MN, to John Henry and Matilda “Tillie” (Ament) Boyer, the sixth of 12 children. He attended St. Ann’s Catholic school and graduated from Wadena High School in 1956. After high school Dick joined the Navy. His home base was in Maryland, where he met his future wife, Barbara Kulha, of Republic, PA,. The couple married on April 23, 1960. Dick was employed by the FAA for approximately 35 years in Gettysburg, SD, where he also served as president of the NARFE chapter. He also served as Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus at Sacred Heart Church in Gettysburg and later Webster, SD. Dick is survived by his wife, Barbara, Webster,SD; children: Brenda Boyer, Sioux Falls, SD; Joe (Karen) Boyer, Sioux Falls, SD; Bonnie (Dave) Charron, Enemy Swim Lake, SD; Belinda (Bryan) Miller, Viborg, SD; and Bobbi (Dave) Edson, Detroit Lakes, MN; daughter-in-law: Janet Boyer, Custer, SD; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; treasured extended family: Brent and Miranda Fosheim, Webster, SD; siblings: Ann Sandberg, Janesville, MN; Julie Geiser, Wadena, MN; Kathy (Vern) Brust, Rice Lake, WI; Jane (Larry) Geiser, Stillwater, MN; and Sam (Linda) Boyer, Aurora, CO; and many nieces and nephews and their extended families. He was preceded in death by granddaughter Ashley Charron, son Brian Boyer, his parents, and siblings Betty Harthman, Bob Boyer, Rosemary Stevens, John Boyer, Rita Adams, and Tony Boyer.