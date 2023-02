March 16, 1927 - Feb. 5, 2023

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. - Audrian “Erky” Erkenbrack, 95, New York Mills, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 5, in Mills Manor.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in New Yorks Mills.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.