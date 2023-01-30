Arvilla Dyer

Arvilla F. Dyer, 95, of Staples, MN passed away peacefully at Lakewood Hospital on January 27, 2023. Funeral Services for Arvilla will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023, at 11:00am at Faith Lutheran Church in Staples, MN. Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday February 3, 2023, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Staples, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be held at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Staples.

Arvilla was born in Bertha, MN on January 18, 1928, to John and Amanda (Klatt) Lorenz. She graduated from Bertha High School in 1946 and Staples Normal Teacher’s Training in 1947. She taught in rural schools for five years before going to Verndale as a 4th Grade teacher in 1962. Arvilla earned her B.S. Degree from St. Cloud State in 1965. She retired from Verndale Public School in December 1986.

Arvilla married Charles Dyer on February 26, 1949. They lived in Staples most of their married life. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She loved both her family and her ‘God given Faith Family’. Besides being active in her church, she enjoyed reading, visiting with people, and taking care of her husband.

She is survived by daughter Lucinda (Jerry) of Lockhart, TX, son Bruce (Deborah) of Norfolk, VA, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two brothers Gary (JoAnn) and Ralph Lorenz.

Arvilla is preceded in death by her husband Charles, her parents, four brothers, six sisters, and granddaughter Deirdre Dyer.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations are requested to Faith Lutheran Church, Staples in memory of Arvilla - please indicate that the donation is to go towards the new bus garage.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.