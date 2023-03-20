The Mass of Christian burial for Arthur Tellers of Wadena, will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at St. Frederick’s Catholic Church in Verndale, with Father Aaron Kuhn as celebrant. Visitation will be held at St. Frederick’s Church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:45.

At the age of 90, Art passed away on March 20, 2023, at The Meadows Assisted Living in Wadena, MN.

Burial will be in St. Frederick’s Catholic Cemetery, Verndale, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)