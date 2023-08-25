June 6, 1926 - Aug. 22, 2023

WADENA, Minn. - Anold Theisen, 97, Bluffton, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Fair Oaks Lodge.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m. and a rosary at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, at Johnson-Schuller Chapel in Wadena. Visitation will continue from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bluffton. Father Gabriel Walz and Father Eugene Theisen will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Bluffton. Military honors will be provided by MNAGHG and the Elmer Goche Post 3922 Veterans of Foreign Wars from Wadena.

Arrangements by Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Wadena.