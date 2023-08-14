The Mass of Christian Burial for Ann Bowman of Wadena will be celebrated at 11:00 am. on Thursday August, 17, 2023, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena with Father Aaron Kuhn as celebrant.

Family and friends may gather at the church on Thursday, beginning at 9:30a.m. with a Time of Remembrance from 10:30 until 10:50a.m.

Ann Marie Bowman - most intelligent woman in the room, smart aleck of the year, kindest soul you’d meet, reigning “Name That Tune” champion, and pioneer of “Bacon Day” - passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Ann Marie was born on December 1st, 1966 in St. Cloud, MN, and was adopted shortly after by Verne and Carol (Erpelding) Bowman of Wadena, MN. She attended Moorhead State University and worked in accounting for decades. Numbers were her thing and serving others was her gift, evident from the numerous family and friends who have been touched by Ann over the years.

Ann had a soft spot for children spending as much time as possible caring for, and entertaining, kids of all ages. She’d mentor and coach them into adulthood, setting them straight, as needed. She was their second mother and fun-loving “Auntie Ann.”

If you ever lost Ann, you would more than likely find her near Funkley, MN at the Bowman Shack. The exact location cannot be disclosed due to us all swearing under Ann’s oath not to share the exact location, otherwise: “death by bog.” No phones, no service, no TV - just a lot of four-wheeling, card games, playing with rocks, shenanigans, and solving all of the world’s problems around the campfire.

Whether it be technical knowledge - like trivia or financial and/or legal advice - or witty sarcasm and funny nicknames, everyone could learn something from Ann Marie. She was always fun to be around. She was a morally driven person and would do anything for the people she cared about. No judging, no taking sides - just support, encouragement and, of course, a little humor.

Ann Marie was predeceased by her father, Verne Bowman, and sister-in-law, Tammy Bowman.

She is survived, and will greatly be missed, by her mother, Carol; siblings, Jenifer (Randy) Anhorn and Michael Bowman; nieces and nephews, Kayla (Nick) Thurner, Toni Hagen, Stevie (Kyle) Ostenson, Elise Anhorn, Alex Anhorn; great niece and nephew Reese and Rhett Ostenson; her six Godchildren and the many people who loved Ann Marie.

Serving as pallbearers will be all of Ann’s godchildren: Alex Anhorn, Elise Anhorn, Nichole Burson, Jared Kirscht, Samantha Swanberg and Kayla Thurner.

Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Wadena, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services’ Johnson-Schuller Chapel, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)