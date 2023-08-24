The memorial service celebrating the life of Allen Cooper of Wadena was held on Friday, August 25, at the Wadena Alliance Church with Pastor Brian Malvig presiding.

At age 78, Allen passed away with family by his side on August 20, 2023, at the MN Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, MN, where he received wonderful, loving care.

Allen was born to Guy and Lola (Barrett) Cooper on January 4, 1945, in Watertown, NY, and welcomed by his older sister, Ann. His growing up years were spent in Brownville, NY with a loving, large extended family nearby. He accepted the Lord as his Savior in Sunday School as a young boy. He had a quiet faith, but loved the Lord and looked forward to the day he would be with Him in Heaven. Allen graduated from Brownville High School with the Class of 1962 and joined the Air Force the following fall.

Allen spent four years serving his country in the U.S. Air Force with his final year at Wadena Air Base where he received his honorable discharge.

While in Wadena, Allen met Carol, the daughter of Walter and Esther (Casadont) Soper of Sebeka, MN. Allen and Carol were married on July 9, 1966, at the Wadena Alliance Church. They were blessed with three sons, Troy Allen, Steven James and Anthony Gerald.

After his discharge from the Air Force, Allen worked for CenturyLink Communications (aka: Northwestern Bell) in Minneapolis, retiring in 1996.

Always enjoying a challenge, Allen was very handy at fixing things. He liked to golf, work around the yard, travel, and spend time with his family until a dementia diagnosis limited his activities.

Preceding Allen in death were his parents, Guy and Lola; sister, Ann Gunn; in-laws, Walter and Esther Soper; brothers-in-law, Gerald Soper and Harold Gunn.

Remembering Allen will be his loving wife, Carol; sons, Troy Cooper of Greene, NY, Steven Cooper of Nixa, MO and Anthony (Heidi) Cooper of Forest Lake; 7 grandchildren along with numerous friends.

Burial will be at a later date in Wadena Cemetery in Wadena, MN.

Military honors were provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)