A winter storm will impact the region on Friday bringing heavy snow. Winds will be quite strong for central and western South Dakota on Friday.

The eastern Dakotas and southwestern Minnesota will see heavy snow Friday and Friday evening. Most of these areas will pick up 4-8" of fresh snow with some isolated spots picking up even more. Fresh snow could make for some good riding if you are taking out the snowmobile this weekend. Not ideal for ice fishing with so many lakes already having a decent amount of snow slowing down the ice making process.

Saturday will be a little chillier again across the area. Highs will be in the teens to 20s for most.

The breeze will pick up for most of North Dakota. The Devils Lake area could be a tough place to fish with all of the fresh snow from Friday and the strong winds forecast for Saturday.

We warm back into the 20s and 30s across the region to finish out the weekend. A light band of snow will slide through the region on Sunday.

Snow will stay quite light for Sunday. A few areas of northern Minnesota will pick up a 1/2" to 1" of fresh snow.