Friday will generally be a quiet day after light precipitation early in the morning. A breeze will pick up out of the northwest throughout the day.

A few areas of light snow and light rain will pass by early in the day Friday. This could make for a few icy roads and will be worth checking as you are heading out the door to your destinations.

Saturday will be cooler with another round of snow moving in throughout the day. Highs will mainly be in the teens to some 20s.

Snow will develop on Saturday. This snow looks like it will be enough to shovel later in the day. Watch for snow covered roads on Christmas day as this next wave slides through the region.

Sunday will feature similar weather to Saturday although the snow won't move in until later in the day.

A second round of snow is forecast for the later half of Sunday. This snow could impact the region Sunday night into Monday as well.