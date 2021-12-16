Our weather pattern is starting to change to generally cooler and more seasonal temperatures. Snow moves across North Dakota and then northern Minnesota later on Friday. The rest of the weekend will be quiet with chilly temperatures for most.

Friday will feature the snow in North Dakota with the snow moving into northern Minnesota later. Highs will range from teens in the north to 20s and 30s south of the snow.

Friday's outlook for the region.
Snow looks to accumulate as it tracks eastward. This will lead to enough to shovel for Saturday morning. A trace to 3" of fresh snow looks possible with a few picking up a touch more in northern Minnesota.

Snow forecast to move through the northern tier of the region on Friday and Friday night.
Colder air, or ice making weather, will arrive for Saturday morning behind the snow. Temperatures to kick off the day could be subzero in the north.

Saturday morning forecast.
Winds don't look all that strong on Saturday. A little wind out of the northwest will stick around throughout midday with gusts into the teens over the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota.

Saturday afternoon wind forecast.
Saturday will stay chilly for most of North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

Saturday's forecast for the region.
Winds switch on Sunday and this will lead to a little warmer temperatures compared to Saturday.

Sunday afternoon wind forecast.
The western Dakotas look to be mild on Sunday with highs in the 30s, 40s and potentially some 50s in western South Dakota. The Red River Valley, Minnesota, and Wisconsin will finish out the weekend with highs mainly in the 20s.

Sunday's outlook for the region.
