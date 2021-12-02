FARGO -- Ice fishing enthusiasts seeking to learn more about their favorite winter pastime have a variety of virtual opportunities at their fingertips in the coming weeks.

During the Fargo Ice Fishing Show, which opens Friday, Dec. 10, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 12, all of the show seminars will be available virtually on Facebook Live, in addition to in-person at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

According to Mike Olson, show organizer and host of “Fish Addictions TV,” the seminar slate features panel discussions all three days, beginning with an industry panel discussion at 6 p.m. Friday, a guide panel discussion at 4 p.m. Saturday, and a Lake Winnipeg fishing panel at 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring Lake Winnipeg guides and local anglers familiar with fishing the big lake.

“We all know we can get back up to Lake Winnipeg now after a year hiatus, and a lot of people want to get up there,” Olson said. The panel discussions will follow a question-and-answer format, and people will be able to ask questions both at the show and while watching virtually.

Other seminars on tap are “Deep Dive into Jigs and Plastics” at 2 p.m. Friday, “Understanding Lake Sakakawea” at 4 p.m. Friday, “Winter Walleyes” at noon Saturday, “Live Imaging Sonar: Rigging and Using on the Ice” at 2 p.m. Saturday, “Understanding the Devils Lake System” at 6 p.m. Saturday, “Two Jason’s Talkin’ Bluegills to Burbot” at 10 a.m. Sunday, and “Fort Peck Ice Fishing” at noon Sunday. An Ice Castle fish house giveaway is set for 3 p.m. Sunday.

Bro’s Virtual Roadshow

In addition, northern Minnesota fishing guide and product spokesman Brian “Bro” Brosdahl offers his weekly series of “Bro Road Show” virtual fishing seminar events at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on the Brian Brosdahl Promotions/Bro’s Guide Service Facebook page.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Brosdahl traveled across the Ice Belt promoting ice fishing and products for his sponsors. Since then, he has scaled back public appearances, although he is attending this weekend’s St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show and previously attended events in Blaine, Minnesota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The second episode in the six-week “Bro Road Show” series streamed Tuesday night, Nov. 30. Shows will continue through Dec. 28.

“I know there’s people that want to see me that don’t feel too comfortable going out (because of COVID), and I want to bring my show to them where they could enjoy it and talk about ice subjects and topics and get people thinking about ice, get them outdoors,” Brosdahl said.

Bro also brings a variety of guests onto the show, adding Tuesday night seemed a good time to hold the virtual events because it doesn’t interfere with Sunday football or weekend fishing plans.

Sam Larsen of Bemidji-based Northland Tackle is co-host for the weekly livestream events.

“My goal is to do what I did when I was on the road and talk to people just like they’re right there with me and do what I can to help them,” Brosdahl said.