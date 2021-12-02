We'll finish out this work week on a mild note. Snow slides into North Dakota Saturday and then across Minnesota as the day moves forward. Light snow continues Sunday with strong winds for some on the back side of this system.

Snow looks to start light, but will be accumulating later on in the day. The band of snow will likely impact North Dakota and northern Minnesota Saturday into Saturday night.

Temperatures will still be mild for this time of year. Parts of South Dakota will still make it into the 40s and 50s. With the mild temperatures lately and snow accumulating this weekend make sure to be careful out on the ice if you plan on doing some fishing. Conditions may not be ideal for making more ice in places that receive the accumulating snow this weekend.

Snow will start to taper off from west to east throughout Sunday.

Temperatures will be cooler Sunday. Winds will be blustery out of the northwest making it feel even chillier.

Strongest winds on Sunday will be across the Dakotas and down into southwestern Minnesota. Gusts will be even higher for these areas.