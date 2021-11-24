Friday will be warmer than our Thanksgiving weather. We are tracking a weak wave to bring a few sprinkles or light snow to parts of the Red River Valley and northcentral Minnesota on Saturday. Another wave could bring light snow to northern Minnesota later on Sunday evening.

Friday is shaping up to be a quiet day. Highs will be mild for the Dakotas with a little cooler weather sticking around for northern and northeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin.

A quick chance of light rain/sprinkles along with a few areas of light snow will be possible on Saturday. This will mainly slide by the Red River Valley and across north central Minnesota.

A breeze will pick up out of the northwest on Saturday. Our weather could get rather gusty for those areas. Winds will be much lighter or even lacking for the eastern half of Minnesota along with Wisconsin.

Highs will range from 30s to 40s for most on Saturday. Temperatures do look warmer for the southern half of South Dakota.

Sunday will stay dry for most of the region. We are tracking a chance of light snow to clip northern Minnesota later in the evening.

Sunday's temperature forecast for the region will be similar to the last couple of days. Highs will make it into the 30s for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin with warmer air in the western side of the Dakotas.