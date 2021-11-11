This weekend will be a chilly one. High temperatures will stay in the 20s and 30s for a large portion of the region. A clipper is set to bring a chance of light rain and light snow on Saturday with winds briefly picking up behind this system. Chilly with lighter winds for Sunday.

A few areas of light snow will linger over the Red River Valley and Minnesota Friday midday and into the afternoon. Most of the precipitation will be coming to and end and winds look to back off throughout the day as well.

A weak clipper will slide over the region on Saturday bringing yet another chance of light snow.

The light snow will move from west to east throughout the day. The eastern side of North Dakota and parts of Minnesota will see the chance of light snow flying the second half of the day.

The later half of Saturday will get breezy for the Dakotas behind this clipper. Winds will become northwest.

Sunday will be a quiet and cold day. Highs could stay in the 20s and 30s for most with some reaching 40s. Winds look lighter to finish out this weekend.