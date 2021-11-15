Tyson Barthel, 16 of Wadena, caught a glimpse of a deer during the opening weekend of the Minnesota deer rifle season that was headed for the neighbor.
Lucky for Tyson, the neighbor missed and the buck, still chasing a doe, headed back towards Tyson and his stand west of Sebeka.
When the buck stopped at 50 yards and gave Tyson a look at his rack he fired a shot killing the big deer. Little did he know this was the deer "the big one" his cousin had been watching for three years. The 19-point buck weighed 233-pounds dressed. An unofficial score on the deer shows 216 6/8 inches. It's likely one of the largest deer racks we've seen this year of those who submitted their deer photos to the Pioneer Journal. Great job to all that found success this year!
Kyle Camacho dropped this 14-point buck near Wadena on opening morning. Kyle is pictured with his son Kayden.
Contributed photo
Kristy Helmbrecht shot this 9-point buck weighing 190 pounds on opening weekend near Henning.
Contributed photo
Brittney Ewert with her 11-point, 169.9 pound buck shot south of Sebeka.
Contributed photo
Angie Moats harvested this 13-point buck by Deer Creek.
Dominic Pete, age 14, with his first deer shot during the youth weekend.
Lex Tucker, 11, from Wadena, shot his first deer, a 9-point buck, Saturday evening south of Deer Creek.
Logan Meyer of Wadena shot two bucks within 15 minutes.
Logan Meyer of Wadena shot two big bucks within 15 minutes.
Travis and Jake Roggenkamp both shot at this deer and one or both hit it.
Shawn Beversluis shot this 8-point buck Monday morning. It's the first buck he's harvested in 21 years, his first being a small 9 point when he was 12. Pictured with him is his son Lance, age 5.