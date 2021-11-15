Tyson Barthel, 16 of Wadena, caught a glimpse of a deer during the opening weekend of the Minnesota deer rifle season that was headed for the neighbor.

Lucky for Tyson, the neighbor missed and the buck, still chasing a doe, headed back towards Tyson and his stand west of Sebeka.

When the buck stopped at 50 yards and gave Tyson a look at his rack he fired a shot killing the big deer. Little did he know this was the deer "the big one" his cousin had been watching for three years. The 19-point buck weighed 233-pounds dressed. An unofficial score on the deer shows 216 6/8 inches. It's likely one of the largest deer racks we've seen this year of those who submitted their deer photos to the Pioneer Journal. Great job to all that found success this year!