North Dakota's deer opener on Friday will be mild in terms of temperatures, but there will be a breeze across the state. A few spotty showers move through North Dakota and then into northern Minnesota later on Friday. Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with sunshine, light winds, and warm November temperatures.

Friday will feature a chance of light rain showers later in the day across eastern North Dakota. By mid to late evening these few light showers will slide over northern Minnesota and look to be out of the area before daybreak.

We'll finish out this work week with mild temperatures. Highs will hit the 50s and even some 60s in the region.



Friday will be breezy for most. Gusty conditions are expected for both North and South Dakota with the breeze over the southern two-thirds of Minnesota and across Wisconsin.

We've had colder mornings so far this late fall and Saturday morning will be chilly to sit in the deer stand, but not bitter cold. Most will start off the day in the 30s.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend. Winds will be light most of the day out of the west and southwest.

Expect plenty of sunshine for Saturday. Highs warm into the 50s and 60s. This will be a good weekend to dress in layers for deer opener in Minnesota and North Dakota. Cool in the morning with mild afternoon temperatures Saturday.

Sunday will feature similar temperatures with a little more wind, but does not look windy at this time.

