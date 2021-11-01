DULUTH -- This episode of the Northland Outdoors Podcast is all about hunting. Ali Juten, known as Ali UpNorth, shares her goose hunting outing with her husband and talks to fellow Northland Outdoors ambassador Nicole Elfman about her “redemption bear."

"These days my husband and I don’t get to hunt together often. One of us usually is with our kids. But, living near family, we got a babysitter to come over early in the morning so we could get out in our goose blinds," Ali writes. "For us, it was a date-day or date morning. We both had a cup of coffee, stubbed our blinds together, set our spread of decoys and waited for the geese to fly in. We ended our morning with only a pair that came in and were 2 for 2. Our kids were brought out to the field once we were done hunting to take a look at the geese and see what was for dinner. Overall, it was a great blind date."

And now, the redemption bear story with Nicole Elfmann. Why was it a redemption? Watch to find out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐟𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧 (@nicolesoutdoorlife)

Ali is an outdoor writer and marketing consultant living in Northern Minnesota who loves fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventures. To learn more about Ali, visit her website and Instagram page.

RELATED: