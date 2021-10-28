Temperatures look mild for Friday. Saturday will start off pleasant, but winds will increase behind a cold front drawing in much cooler air to the region by Sunday.

High temperatures will range from 50s to 60s across the region. A few areas of the western Dakotas will top off near or above 70°. Soak up the combination of sunshine and warm October temperatures as our weather begins to change over the next few days.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s to start off Saturday morning. Most of us will wake to sunshine with the chilly air.

Winds will start off light, but a breeze will pick up behind a cold front. This front will track across the Dakotas throughout Saturday. Winds will become northwest behind the front.

Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will warm into the 50s. Highs will stay in the 40s behind the cold front.

The wind will continue to blow from the northwest on Sunday. This northwest wind will draw in much cooler air to the region.

Halloween will be a chilly one with some of us only finishing the day in the lower 40s.