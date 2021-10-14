This weekend will look to dry things up from the big system that brought a lot of precipitation midway through the week. A couple clouds Friday will give way to sunshine for the rest of the weekend. Saturday will see our first chance of lows in the 30s in the area but temperatures will warm back into the 50s and 60s during the afternoon. On Sunday temperatures will warm up even more to consistent 60s and even 70s for regions of South Dakota.

Friday will be the cloudiest day with temperatures in the 50s and for regions in northern Minnesota, the 40s.

Saturday morning will be a chilly one. Temperatures will be in the 30s to start. If you have any outdoor plans you might want to bring some extra layers.

During the day on Saturday we will see the clouds move out of the region. The sun will help us get back into the 50s and 60s for the afternoon.

Futurecast shows similar scenes on Saturday and Sunday. Very quiet with only a couple clouds throughout the weekend.

Sunday will look to heat up more with temperatures getting into the 60s for most of the region. South Dakota could go a step farther and be in the 70s which is very pleasant for this time of the year.