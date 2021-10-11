Minnesota’s youth deer season will continue statewide for its third year, starting Thursday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 24. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season.

To participate, youth must be 10-17 years old and have a deer license, according to a Minnesota DNR news release. Participant numbers are not limited and there is no special permit, so parents should obtain a regular deer hunting license for the youth who will be hunting.

An adult parent, guardian, or mentor must accompany youth ages 10-13. All youth hunters and mentors must follow blaze orange/pink clothing requirements. Adults may not hunt, unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season and have the corresponding license. Complete youth season details are available on the DNR youth deer hunting page.

Early antlerless

Hunters can participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Thursday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has expanded the early antlerless deer season to include more deer permit areas in central and southeastern Minnesota. The season increases opportunities for hunters in areas where deer populations are above population goals or where there is an increased risk of CWD spreading, according to a Minnesota DNR news release.

Permit areas open during the hunt are 213, 214, 215, 221, 227, 236, 277, 341, 342, 343, 604, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 655 and 701. The DNR offers this opportunity to hunters in an effort to manage local deer herds. Hunters need at least one early antlerless permit to participate and the limit is five deer, which is in addition to the statewide bag limit. Hunters can use additional permits to tag additional deer, and must purchase them before hunting. Deer hunting regulations are available on the DNR early antlerless hunt page.