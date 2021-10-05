The Poetry Walk at Green Island in Wadena will feature six more poets for October. This season, the Poetry Walk has featured dozens of poems from the project "More Poems of Hope and Reassurance". The poets featured through the end of this month will include Wayne F. Albertson, Lina Belar, Vincent O'Connor, Ronald Palmer, Steven R. Vogel, and Thomas R. Smith.

Green Island is a 60-acre parcel of land within the city of Wadena , Minnesota owned by Kent Scheer and Vicki Chepulis whose stewardship of the land includes making a space where people are invited to enjoy the peace and beauty of a carefully cultivated space for experiencing nature. There are also 12 small information stations along the trails on which the poems are posted, alternating with educational texts providing information on the purpose and function of Green Island 's new forest.

Each month a different selection of poets has been featured on the Poetry Walk from the project "More Poems of Hope and Reassurance". A booklet of the poems will be available shortly. This project was created by Lina Belar, a fiscal year 2021 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature; and by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Green Island is located at 850 Scheer Drive , Wadena. It is open daily to the public, free of charge, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.