A front will slowly push eastward across the region this weekend. Near and along the front we can expect showers and some thunderstorms. Behind the front dry conditions will persist with increasing sunshine.

Scattered showers will be possible in the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota on Friday. Temperatures will mainly make it into the 70s for most.

The eastern Dakotas and Minnesota will wake to scattered showers and more cloud cover. The morning will be cool, but not all that cold for an October morning.

The showers will slowly drift south and eastward throughout Saturday. Precipitation will be possible in southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin later into the day.

Expect sunshine behind this system for the Dakotas. Highs will make it into the 70s for most.

Warm and mild for the Dakotas and much of Minnesota on Sunday. Expect more sunshine than clouds.

A few showers may linger in extreme southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, but leaning toward this precipitation coming to a close for the region.



