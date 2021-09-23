Day one of the three-day Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops National Walleye Tour Championship is in the books, and Tom Huynh of Moorhead has positioned himself well going into day two in Ottertail on Thursday.

Huynh’s five walleyes on Otter Tail Lake came in at 16.16 pounds. That is good for first place, just in front of Alexandria native Kent Andersen, currently of Amery, Wisconsin, who came in with a 15.90-pound bag. Ed Stachowski of Canton, Michigan (15.70 pounds), Eric McQuoid of Isle, Minnesota (15.62 pounds) and Alexandria’s Drake Herd (15.38 pounds) completed the top five.

The championship features the top 40 professional and amateur co-anglers based on the season point standings from the four-regular season stops on the National Walleye Tour. Sheldon Meidinger (15.00 pounds) of Bismarck, North Dakota, Max Wilson (14.14 pounds) of Campbellsport, Wisconsin, Dustin Kjelden (13.00 pounds) of Brookings, South Dakota, Jason Przekurat (12.90 pounds) of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and Wayne Van Dyke (11.35) of Spruce, Michigan, round out that current top 10.

Cory McKay is the top co-angler in the field with that 16.16-pound weight fishing out the same boat with Huynh.

Anglers fished under bright, sunny conditions on Wednesday. That can be challenging on a clear body of water like Otter Tail. They might be faced with much of the same on Thursday with mostly sunny skies forecasted with winds out of the south.

Full top-40 results of day one can be found here.