Minnesota

Through Nov. 29: Mourning dove

Through Oct. 31: Crow

Through Oct. 17: Bear

Sept. 18-Jan. 2: Ruffed grouse

Sept. 18-Dec. 31: Deer, archery

Sept. 18-Oct. 24: Sandhill crane, northwest zone only

Sept. 18-Nov. 30: Sharptail grouse, northwest zone only

Sept. 18-Feb. 28: Squirrel and rabbit, including snowshoe hares

Sept. 25-Nov. 8: Woodcock

Sept. 25-Nov. 23: Ducks, north zone

Sept. 25-Dec. 26: Geese, north zone

Sept. 25-Oct. 3: Ducks, central zone

Sept. 25-Oct. 3: Ducks, south zone

Oct. 2-31: Turkey

Oct. 9-Nov. 28: Ducks, central zone, second season

Oct. 16-Dec. 26: Ducks, south zone, second season

Oct. 16-Jan. 2: Pheasant

Oct. 21-24: Minnesota school break

Oct. 21-24: Firearms deer, youth-only (ages 10-17) statewide

Oct. 21-March 15: Fox and raccoon

Nov. 6-21: Deer, firearms, 100-numbered areas

Nov. 6-14: Deer, firearms, 200 and 300-numbered areas

Nov. 20-28: Deer, firearms, 300-numbered permit areas, second season

Nov. 27-Dec. 12: Deer, muzzleloader, statewide

For more information, check a hunting/trapping regulations booklet, available free wherever licenses are sold or go to dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/seasons.html and click on the species you are interested in.

North Dakota

Oct. 2-Dec. 5: Nonresident ducks and geese (eastern goose zone ends Dec. 19.)

Oct. 9-Jan. 2: Pheasant

South Dakota

Oct. 16-Jan. 31: Pheasant

Wisconsin

Through Nov. 29: Mourning dove

Through Oct. 12: Bear (dates vary for baiting and use of dogs)

Through Dec. 16: Goose, north zone

Sept. 18-19: Youth waterfowl hunt, statewide

Sept. 18-Jan. 9: Deer, archery and crossbow

Sept. 18-Jan. 9: Ruffed grouse, north zone (northern two-thirds of state)

Sept. 18-Jan. 9: Turkey, zones 1-5

Sept. 18-Nov. 19: Turkey, zones 6-7

Sept. 18-Nov. 18: Crow

Sept. 18-Feb. 28: Rabbits, north zone (there is no season or limit restrictions on hares)

Sept. 18-Jan. 31: Squirrel

Sept. 25-Nov. 8: Woodcock

Sept. 25-Nov. 23: Ducks, north zone

Oct. 9-10: Firearms deer, youth only, statewide

Oct. 16-Jan. 9: Pheasant

Oct. 16-Feb. 15: Fox and coyote

Nov. 20-28: Deer, firearms, statewide

Nov. 29-Dec. 8: Deer, muzzleloader, statewide

Dec. 9-12: Deer, antlerless only, statewide

Dec. 10: Deadline to apply for 2022 spring turkey, bear permits

For more information, check a state hunting/trapping regulations booklet, available free wherever licenses are sold or go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/dates.html and click on the species you are interested in.