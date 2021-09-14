Wadena-Deer Creek fishing team members got their exercise reeling in fish during the championship outing Saturday, Sept. 11, on Little Pine Lake.

With the final outing on a Perham lake, it was Perham that claimed the No. 1 spot of the day. Breckenridge claimed second and W-DC came in third out of 20 teams.

Student anglers Matthew and Ella Wegscheid, Logan Grangruth, Jacob Plautz, Lance Kaufman and Grant Nelson fished the morning with strong success. Boat captains Jay Miller, Bryan Wegscheid and Ross Zieglmeier helped guide the anglers to the finish. The Wolverines were able to put together 37 points in the Heart 'O Lakes Fishing League Championship.