Friday's precipitation chances diminish throughout the evening giving way to a very pleasant weekend. Partly cloudy skies will be the theme for the holiday weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Friday will see slight chances of rain showers in the afternoon for most of the region. Cloud cover will be greater the further east you go.

Saturday morning begins the nice weekend with some cooler temperatures. The farther north you, go the cooler it gets -- with 40s in the morning.

Saturday afternoon looks to be a very pleasant one with 70s expected across most of the region.

Sunday looks to warm up in areas of western North and South Dakota while parts of Northern Minnesota cool down to the 60s.

For Labor Day itself, it's looking to be a very pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the region. A great last weekend at the lakes.