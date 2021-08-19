The cold front will track across the Red River Valley Friday and slowly move across Minnesota and into Wisconsin Friday night into early Saturday. Showers and T-storms will be possible with this low pressure system. Much cooler air arrives behind the front.

Much needed wet weather will slide across North Dakota and into Minnesota on Friday. A few storms could be stronger as the cold front runs into the hot and humid air.

Friday will be quite warm until the front moves through. Highs will already be colder for the Dakotas with cloudy sky and areas of rain and storms.

Showers and storms continue over the area Friday night, but by Saturday morning the bulk of the precipitation will be coming to an end. A few showers linger over northern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin.

Winds look blustery early on for Saturday as a west and northwest wind picks up behind this strong cold front.

The cool air arrives on Saturday. Most of the area will peak in the 70s with some places of northern Minnesota and North Dakota staying in the 60s.

Winds go light for a while on Sunday for Wisconsin and Minnesota before picking up out of the southeast as our next system approaches from the west.

Sunday will still be cooler than most of this last week, but won't be as chilly as Saturday.

Showers and some thunderstorms arrive in the Dakotas to close out this weekend.