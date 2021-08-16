Six anglers are set to move on to the Heart O Lakes Fishing League Championship in September. Those anglers and the lake have not yet been announced.

Results from the last regular season event of 2021 include Bryan, Ella and Matthew Wegscheid finishing third with 18 points. David and Brandy Folkestad had 12 points. Cooper Damlo and Greg Malone had 13 points. Grant Nelson, Lance Kaufman and Jay Miller had 11 points. Jacob Plautz, Derek Peterson and Ross Zieglmeier had 14 points. Eric Benson, Willie Osberg and Erik Osberg had 7 points. Josh Kine, Carter Worden and Mike Worden had 9 points. Gage Mallack, Riley Plautz and Neil Juers had 7 points.