With nine boats total, the group had three boats finish in the top eight. Jay Miller, Lance Kaufman and Grant Nelson took fifth. David and Brandy Folkestad took seventh. Bryan, Ella and Matthew Wegscheid took eighth. There were 31 boats competing.

The final regular season event will be August 12 on Lake Lida. The organizers thank all the boat captains for making time to take the kids fishing and thank the Ottertail Rod and Gun Club for their $1,000 donation. The club will be using the funds to buy rods and reels for all the student anglers.