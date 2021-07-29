Showers and thunderstorms will roll out of South Dakota and down across southwestern Minnesota on Friday. A little north breeze can be expected for parts of the Red River Valley and Minnesota Saturday. Most of the weekend will stay dry and mild.

Scattered rain showers with some embedded thunderstorms look likely for parts of South Dakota and southern Minnesota before we close out the work week. Watch for a few isolated thunderstorms Friday night for the Red River Valley and northern Minnesota.

Saturday looks to stay dry for the region with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sky conditions may feature some wild fire smoke from southern Canada.

Although most of us will have a dry and mild Saturday, some hazy or smoky sky will be possible.

A little north breeze will pick up for parts of North Dakota and Minnesota Saturday. Sustained winds look to be in the the 10 to 15 mph range.

Sunday will be warm and mild for most. It doesn't appear to be as breezy as Saturday. Some areas of the region may feature more of the smoky haze in the sky.