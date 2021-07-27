Four more ambassadors have joined Northland Outdoors this summer, joining six others, including lead ambassador Ali Juten, known as Ali UpNorth.

The ambassadors help provide content and enhance social media presence for Northland Outdoors.

Northland Outdoors is a destination on all Forum Communications Co . news websites offering premier outdoors and recreational storytelling, videos and weather forecasts in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Northland Outdoors can be found on popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Follow along on your platform of choice, and follow the Northland Outdoors ambassadors after learning more about them below:

Sarah Kozlowski

Sarah Kozlowski, of Hayward, Wis., says she was raised by a family who was very passionate about the outdoors. She earned criminal justice and psychology degrees from St. Cloud State University and now works for a dental office in Hayward.

She and her husband, Jay, enjoy fishing, hunting, kayaking or staying home with their two dogs, Rudy and Daisy.

She grew up on a lake fishing from her family's dock and says her mother, Geri, who died in 2017, taught her much of what she knows and started her skill bank. She says her mother taught her the importance of conservation and how to be a provider.

Kozlowski leads a very active outdoor lifestyle to commemorate her mother’s passions.

Kozlowski is partnered with two outdoor brands, DSG Outerwear on their open water and ice fishing teams and with Naturebacks Clothing Co., a brand that inspires people to get outside and experience their own adventures. She has also contributed several recipe features for Outdoors News' "Taste of the Wild" column.

Follow her on Instagram at @skozlowskiii.

Andy Choe

Andy Choe, of Plymouth, Minn., is a father of two kids who is following his grandparents' footsteps in their passion for fishing and the outdoors. He has an accounting degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

"Fishing is one of my go-to Zen activities, it allows me to forget about the external noise and just focus on the bite," he says. "Life is crazy, and things oftentimes move faster than what you can control. My way of balancing the crazy quick pace of life is to go fishing. We all have a common goal. That goal is to get out, find fish, and catch fish. Everything else is left onshore. It's where we go out, enjoy the weather, and just fish."

Choe also enjoys hunting, hiking, camping and traveling.

Follow him on Instagram at @itschoetime.

Marie Neve

A Duluth resident, Marie Neve is a year-round angler who enjoys going after lake trout and muskies. She says her passion for the outdoors started "as soon as I could walk," going on fishing outings with her father and sister.

"I am incredibly grateful to have been immersed in the outdoors growing up, and I have been continuing to enjoy that lifestyle here in Duluth for the last 17 years," says Neve, who grew up in west-central Minnesota.

Neve also enjoys camping, hiking and cross-country skiing.

"One of the things that I enjoy most about fishing is getting to share that experience with others who don’t have the same opportunities to get out and fish as I do. I would rather run the net all day and get to watch the excitement on their faces than reel one in myself," she says.

Follow her on Instagram at @marie_fishmn.

Vana Karhonen

Vana Karhonen of Iron River, Wis., is an angler, hiker and photographer in the northern part of the state. Enjoying the outdoors since she was young, her family has played a huge role in her exploration of the Northland Outdoors territory.

One of her favorite places to fish is Lake Superior; both open water, and ice fishing. Her favorite species to target is lake trout.

Karhonen says she is lucky enough to be with someone who also loves the outdoors, Josh. He loves fishing so much, he has made it his career. Together, they get out as much as they can, and rarely miss an opportunity to go after some giant muskies.

Karhonen says she loves the upward trend of women enjoying the outdoors, she has met some of her very best friends through fishing.

Follow her on Instagram at @vana.leslee.