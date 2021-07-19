The visitor center has partially reopened and outdoor events for visitors are now resuming at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center in Fergus Falls.

“Several new activities as well as old favorites are scheduled through September. We invite you to return to the prairie, interact with our staff, and learn more about this beautiful environment during the peak of the summer bloom,” stated Joanne Ryan, visitor services manager for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Fergus Falls Wetland Management District.

The visitor center and district headquarters are currently open part-time on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Visitor center hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., while the district office is open 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The headquarters is located at 18965 County Highway 82 while the visitor center is at 602 State Highway 210 East, both in Fergus Falls. Outdoor sites remain open sunrise to sunset.

On-site and off-site upcoming public events include the following free activities:

July 22 and September 9: Plant the Adams School Rain Garden for youth and adults from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Learn how the rain garden works, how to identify native plants, and help plant milkweed and other species. A Fergus Falls Mayors Monarch Pledge activity. Take a packet of milkweed seeds home with you to help save monarch butterflies. Call 218-998-4480 to register.

July 26: Butterfly hunt for all ages from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Photographers and nature lovers! Help build a species list of butterflies for the PWLC for a future rack card through this easy citizen science project. Bring your camera/cell phone, search for butterflies, take a picture, and submit your photo to the butterflies and moths of North America website for expert identification. Call 218-998-4480 to register.

July 27 and August 17: Nature Tots for ages 4 to 5 years and an adult from 10 - 11 a.m. July 27 – Wetlands. August 17 - Monarch Tagging. Call 218-998-4480 to register.

July 28, August 4, August 11 and 18: Weekly Wednesday Wildflower Walks for all ages. Join PWLC staff for a walk on the paved Mallard Marsh Trail to identify as many native blooming plants as possible. Take home a packet of milkweed seeds to help save the monarchs. July 28 and August 4 from 9 – 10 a.m. August 11 and 18 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

July 28, July 29, August 18, and August 19: Nature Programs for children entering kindergarten through 6th grades. Call 218-998-4480 to register.

August 14: duck banding for all ages from 10 a.m. - noon. Find out what duck banding is all about, and band and release a live, wild duck! Call 218-998-4480 to register. Meet at Adams Pond. FREE.

August 16 - 30: Monarch Butterflies Tagging for all ages. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only from 10a.m. - 3 p.m.

Catch and release monarch butterflies for tagging.

August 21: Monarch Mania for all ages from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Catch and release monarch butterflies for tagging.

September 25: National Public Lands Day for all ages from 9 a.m. - noon. Assist with habitat restoration projects at the PWLC. Be part of the national celebration of public lands. Register at 218-998-4480.

Most events are rain or shine. More details can be found on the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center Facebook page or by calling 218-998-4480. These events are subject to change.