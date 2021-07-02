JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The hiking, running and mountain biking trails in Jamestown form a network that could challenge experienced outdoor athletes as well as the people who maintain those paths.

Bill Steinmetz maintains four trails along the Jamestown Reservoir that he has developed and maintained with the help of his family as a volunteer effort.

"For development, I use a self-propelled walk behind mower," he said. "For maintenance, we can sometimes use a rider. Stutsman County let me use its John Deere rider last summer. We can do about 85% on the rider."

Four trails, the Overlook Trail, the Split Rock Trail, the Island Trail and most recently the Beaver Dam trail, comprise about 11.5 miles of paths on the east side of the Jamestown Reservoir. All are maintained by Steinmetz and his family at no cost to the city or county.

"I've lived in Jamestown all but three years of my life," he said. "I want to give back so I give, my effort, my gas, everything involved."

Creating the trails and mowing them so they are "buffed," meaning free of rocks and other obstacles, can take years.

"It is a constant battle," Steinmetz said. "Things are always growing back."

That means along with the powered mowers and trimmers, the trail building tools also include machetes and axes.

Some of the older and more established trails are funded by the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department. Ken Gardner is hired by the department to mow and maintain about 25 miles of trails including the White Cloud and Pipestem trails.

Gardner said he makes one pass in each direction with a riding mower covering about 50 miles.

"Then you start over and do it again," he said.

Gardner said mowing and maintaining the trails are his summer outdoor work and are something different than his job as a teacher. He also coaches high school cross country in the fall and likes to see the trails in good condition for the athletes.

Mountain bikers can utilize the trails as well as the roads between the trails for a good workout.

"We have a unique privilege here," Steinmetz said. "We have over 35 miles of trails and if you ride bike from trail to trail, it amounts to over 50 miles of riding."

The variety of trails also offers differing levels of difficulty.

"Some portions of the Pipestem Trail are as hard as any you see in the area," Gardner said. "You might see similar difficulty in the Rocky Mountains."

Steinmetz bikes extensively himself and is an advocate of the exercise.

"The reason is simple," he said. "When you were a kid and went for a bike ride it was fun. As an adult, the fun is still there, but the reality is it is a workout you can't believe."

Steinmetz said the trails are mowed creating a path up to 40 inches wide, depending on the mower. Then a whip mower using plastic strings or cables rather than blades is used to cut a center path of about 8 inches wide for the bike to follow. The same paths can also be used by hikers and runners who are able to see any possible obstacles because of the cut grass.

Steinmetz said he enjoys using the trails and seeing others make use of them.

"The Pipestem, Northridge and White Cloud trails are more remote and used less," he said. "The trails at the reservoir see a lot more use."