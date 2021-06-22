DULUTH -- In the third episode of her Northland Outdoors video podcast, Ali Juten, known as Ali UpNorth , shares pictures and stories from her family's outdoor adventures with her newborn and 2-year-old daughter. "Just watching the woods wake up, and just being outside, was just what I needed," says Ali, an avid turkey hunter, about a short stay at the family's hunting shack. "We didn't see a turkey, we didn't hear a turkey, but it was worth it to at least get out there."

A family fishing trip also yielded the first walleye caught by Ali's 2-year-old daughter -- and teaching her how to talk fishing.

Also in this episode, Ali talks about summer plans and what the family has in store next.

Ali is an outdoor writer and marketing consultant living in Northern Minnesota who lives for fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventures. To learn more about Ali, visit her website and Instagram page.

