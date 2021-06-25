DICKINSON, N.D. -- Sighting in on a large deer or elk is more than just a hunter’s dream, it’s an outdoor photographer’s as well. If you are planning to spend some time in the great outdoors and want to take some stunning shots with your camera, here are some things to consider before stepping outside.

Outdoor landscape photos can be very picturesque and hold dear memories of places traveled, but for the very best shots it’s important to understand every aspect that goes into getting “that shot,” that will leave your friends and family stunned.

From choosing your gear and maneuvering through the camera's settings, to planning ahead and grasping the basics of photo composition, there is plenty to do prior to turning on the camera.

It would be wise to keep it simple and keep a low load-out. Be mindful that in addition to water and other essentials, your camera gear can add extra weight. So plan accordingly.

Make sure to charge your camera battery the day before and consider formatting your SD card if it's full of old photos that you don’t need. Nothing is more frustrating to a photographer than traveling to a location, setting up the perfect shot and suddenly the battery dies or the SD card is full.

It would also help to bring a tripod. It doesn't have to be anything fancy but something that will help keep the camera stable to keep the images clear without blur.

Though it's not a necessity, it is always nice to have one or two additional lenses to use in the appropriate setting.

A wide angle lens can be a best friend for landscape photographers because they allow for more depth of field so the foreground and background have similar focus and sharpness to it. Wide angle lenses show the sense of depth within the image. When needing depth of field, it is best to choice a small aperture and to manually focus to the hyperfocal distance

A telephoto lens could also be useful in obtaining a different perspective. The telephoto lens would cause subjects in the distance to appear closer. This would be good for taking photos of little critters and wildlife and night photography with a full moon.

In wildlife photography putting a subject on the left or right is good aesthetics and can be determined in the direction the animal is looking. You want empty space in the area in front of the nose — otherwise known as nose room. For a telephoto lens, the exposure may be more difficult to capture so it's best to set the ISO to be higher than usual; perhaps even around 1000l. The ISO controls the camera’s sensitivity to light.

Filters would also be beneficial in outdoor settings, to reduce or balance lighting. Good examples of filters to use would be ultraviolet light filter, circular polarizer filter and fluorescent light-daylight filters.

After choosing the lens, it is important to set the shot properly.

A good starting point would be to know the rule of thirds. Most cameras will show gridlines on the live view displayed on the monitor of the camera. Never of less, the rule of thirds divides the photo into thirds, horizontally and vertically to have nine sections of the photo. This helps with subject placement and to keep balance in the photo. For instance, the skyline is nice to include in photos but to have too much or little can help be determined by using the rule of thirds. It is best to keep the skyline within the upper third sections of the photo.

Good composition can come from focusing on the foreground to create a sense of depth in the image. Landscape photography could have symmetry that can properly balance the image but also to create leading lines. The are lines within the image, that leads the viewers eyes to the subject in the photo. This could be things like flag poles or skylines, a branch from a tree and so on. Overall, it is important that the majority of the sections of the photo are filled and have purpose.

And the best photo is hardly ever the first photo taken, make sure to take lots of photos, and be as creative as you want, but it is a good rule of thumb to use a small aperture, slow shutter speed and appraise the ISO accordingly to the amount of exposure.

Also make sure that you are physically prepared. Eat prior to the hike, go fully rested and make sure to bring plenty of water, especially if you are planning on being out for most of the day.

There are several trails in Theodore Roosevelt National Park a national park for both the novices and accustomed hikers

The best time is early in the morning to capture the sunrise and its colors. Also the late afternoons when the sun is beginning to set. This is what is called the golden hour and cause for plenty of planning.

Though you don’t have to go out into the wild to take a beautiful outdoors photo. Whether you’re in the backyard, walking around the neighborhood or even when you are out on the town, landscape and outdoor photography is just a click away.