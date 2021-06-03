DULUTH, Minn. -- With just a wisp of breeze and magnificent blue skies overhead, a few dozen pedal strokes led us to the wide-bermed switchbacks of the trail leading to Duluth’s Observation Hill on the opening day of the recent holiday weekend.

The initial ride would be a climb to Enger Park, rolling over the rocks and between the trees to soak in the panoramic views above Lake Superior and Duluth harbor.

Though I’ve run the trails previously, this first-ever mountain biking tour provided a new and vastly different way to take in the outdoors.

The trail leading to Duluth's Observation Hill offers an ascent and views for miles. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service
The trail leading to Duluth's Observation Hill offers an ascent and views for miles. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service

However, as a novice biker with limited skills, the setting was perfect as an introduction to riding the trails.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

As an veteran trail runner, several excursions each year take me to the backcountry to see hidden gems and amazing vistas, many of which are removed from the roads and city.

Minnesota, though, offers some great trails barely removed from the steel and concrete of the modern day city — close enough to access easily and find yourself within the wonders of nature.

An excursion along Duluth's trail system offers panoramic views of Lake Superior. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service
An excursion along Duluth's trail system offers panoramic views of Lake Superior. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service

And cycling — especially on a mountain bike — allows a person of any ability to quickly access the woods, prairie or cliff tops that help reconnect us with that primal urge to connect with the outdoor world.

Though the Duluth Traverse Trail spans 43 miles and connects dozens of trails, we loaded the bikes after our initial five-mile ride and headed a short distance north to the Hartley Nature Center.

A trail near Hartley Nature Center in Duluth dissects the wooded landscape. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service
A trail near Hartley Nature Center in Duluth dissects the wooded landscape. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service

Exploring the green

Visiting a trail for the first time can bring a wave of excitement and anticipation.

Stands of willow and pine trees towered above while our wheels rolled over the crushed gravel. Minutes later we were deep within the woods on wide and gently rolling multi-use trails. As a newbie to mountain biking and the park, sticking to trails marked with green and blue signs seemed the smart move. Each intersection brought new options and more time spent surrounded by nature’s pristine canvas.

A mountain biker navigates the Hartley Park trail system in Duluth, Minn. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service
A mountain biker navigates the Hartley Park trail system in Duluth, Minn. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service

A wooden boardwalk on the Root Canal trail meanders through the wetlands to give a glimpse of the diverse ecosystem. After five-plus more miles of riding, the trip through the park seemed too short.

An afternoon break, with a rendezvous to the Bent Paddle Brewery and OMC Steakhouse, provided enough refreshment for our final ride of the day. Starting at the Chester Bowl Rim, we jumped on the undulating trail for two-thirds of a mile before a neighborhood connection to the UMD Duluth Traverse segment. The trail led us to Root Canal, where we turned around to retrace our pedal strokes and call it a day.

The vast network of trails within Duluth, Minn., provide an abundance of opportunities to experience the outdoors. Submitted photo by Jenn Faul
The vast network of trails within Duluth, Minn., provide an abundance of opportunities to experience the outdoors. Submitted photo by Jenn Faul

The tour continues

After three distinct trail rides in one day, our sights were set the following day on the Mission Creek trails, where an outstanding view above the St. Louis River Valley punctuated our start from the trailhead off Highway 210.

A view over the St. Louis River Valley from the Loki trailhead near Jay Cooke State Park. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service
A view over the St. Louis River Valley from the Loki trailhead near Jay Cooke State Park. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service

The lush air of the wooden hills, just above the nation’s largest freshwater estuary, filled our lungs as a green canopy shaded our journey along the flowing landscape. Numerous wooden bridges on the Loki trail can be daunting to an inexperienced rider, but good balance and patience made these passages fun and safe.

The Loki Trail within the Mission Creek trails south of Duluth, Minn., has numerous wide boardwalks to navigate the rolling terrain. Submitted photo by Jenn Faul.
The Loki Trail within the Mission Creek trails south of Duluth, Minn., has numerous wide boardwalks to navigate the rolling terrain. Submitted photo by Jenn Faul.

A short connection to the Upper Cathedral trail would complete our six-mile loop back to the parked vehicle, though we stopped a few times for overlooks and pictures to document the journey. Like running, the first time on a new trail can be slower, though there’s plenty of satisfaction of taking time to enjoy all these trails have to offer.

Miles of singletrack trails through the Mission Creek trail system navigate the surrounding forest. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service
Miles of singletrack trails through the Mission Creek trail system navigate the surrounding forest. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service

The adventure continued with a drive to Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area near Crosby, Minn., in hopes we’d find enough time to ride before the forecasted rain showers.

We arrived at the Yawkey Unit to glorious blue skies, unloaded the bikes and found our bearings. A mellow ride on the one-way Haul Road trail led us to the main destination — the Bobsled Loop near Yawkey Mine Lake.

Avid mountain bikers visit the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area for world-class trails. Submitted photo by Jenn Faul.
Avid mountain bikers visit the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area for world-class trails. Submitted photo by Jenn Faul.

A quick stop before the ascent allowed a few mountain bikers to rocket past. The climbing proved to be fun, and after a few minutes of navigating rocky sections, I started realizing that an action camera mounted on the bike would be worth the investment.

The red dirt of the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area is a unique feature of the region, including on Bobsled Trail near Crosby, Minn. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service
The red dirt of the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area is a unique feature of the region, including on Bobsled Trail near Crosby, Minn. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service

Though Bobsled Loop’s finish has been rerouted, the descent still offers the high-pitched berms that makes grown-ups smile.

On our return to Haul Road, we opted to tack on an additional mile of trail by accessing Manuel Drive — which offers up some of its own climbing before leading mountain bikers on a ride of thrilling red dirt rollers.

World-class trails offered at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area are a year-round draw mountain bikers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service
World-class trails offered at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area are a year-round draw mountain bikers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service

A few hours later, a beverage and meal at a local restaurant capped a day of new experiences and memories, and the long-awaited rainstorm rolled through quickly.

A different perspective

It was hard to fathom how the third day of our mountain biking road trip could compete with what we’d seen. But a stop for coffee at Red Raven and short drive to parking at Cuyuna had us ready to continue with a ride on Switchback, Drag Line and Galloping Goose trails for a mostly gentle circumnavigation of Portsmouth Mine Pit, Pennington Mine and Huntington Mine lakes.

A part of the Galloping Goose trail divides a stand of pines in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area near Ironton, Minn. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service
A part of the Galloping Goose trail divides a stand of pines in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area near Ironton, Minn. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service

For someone used to running trails, the sights and sounds were all very familiar. But the ethereal experience of nature from the saddle of a mountain bike opened up a new way to access the outdoors.

The mountain biking trails within Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area offers riders a mix of options depending on skill level, including several easy miles for novice bikers. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service
The mountain biking trails within Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area offers riders a mix of options depending on skill level, including several easy miles for novice bikers. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service

It seemed an almost too-perfect trip — world-class trails in multiple locations, mild summer-like temperatures, no bugs and a fun companion. With seven different trail rides, the adventure offered a diverse mix of easy to moderate difficult trails to build biking skills and see the world from a different perspective.

Though biking trails requires more gear compared to running, the experience has opened another world of possibilities.

Now I just have to look at the calendar to figure out when I can go back -- and find my way to Minnesota's other great biking destinations places like Bemidji, Rochester, Detroit Lakes and the Iron Range and North Dakota's Maah Daah Hey Trail.

A bike cleaning station within the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area gives mountain bikers access to wash the dirt off. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service
A bike cleaning station within the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area gives mountain bikers access to wash the dirt off. Photo by Steve Wagner / Forum News Service

Discover more:

Sign up for the Northland Outdoors newseletter