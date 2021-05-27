This holiday weekend will feature cool mornings and chances of scattered showers. It won't be a wash out, but some interruptions are likely. If you plan on camping or tenting make sure to bring an extra blanket as a few mornings could drop into the 40s and even some 30s won't be out of the question.

Temperatures will cool into the 40s for most of the area by Saturday morning. A few pockets in northern Minnesota and northern North Dakota could drop into the 30s.

A few isolated to scattered showers will track across North Dakota on Saturday. Keep the umbrella or rain gear nearby.

Saturday will feature a little breeze. It won't be as windy as a few days earlier this week, but if you are out on the lake you will notice. Winds for Minnesota will be out of the south.

We'll warm into the 60s and 70s on Sunday. Parts of Minnesota may stay a little cloudier as a front slowly pushes eastward over the region. This front may pop up showers and a few rumbles throughout the day. Don't cancel your outdoor plans, but have a backup plan if a rain shower does pop up in your area.

Most of the region will stay dry on Sunday besides a few isolated to scattered showers.

The boundary which will push across the Dakotas on Saturday and then across Minnesota on Sunday will slide into Wisconsin and extreme southeastern Minnesota for Memorial Day. A few showers will line up in these areas. Expect plenty of sunshine and mild conditions behind this front to close out the Holiday weekend.