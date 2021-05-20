Chad Koel shares the story of the purple martin and it's incredible journey each year.

The species takes up summertime residence across the Northland after a 5,000-mile flight from South America. There's no shortage of people, including Chad's father Marvin, who welcome the Purple Martin and give them refuge at places like Minnesota's Big Toad Lake.

The video above shares the sights, sounds and lifestyle of the purple martin.

Need some inspiration for spending time outdoors? Watch all of the latest Northland Outdoors videos for tips, techniques and places to go. You can find us on Facebook for the latest outdoors stories in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and western Wisconsin, or follow us on Instagram.