Tyler Wolden, a boat host for the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener, flips a walleye into his boat on Otter Tail Lake during the event on May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
Check out our photos from the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener on Otter Tail Lake on May 15, 2021.
Ben Collette of St. Paul, a boat host for the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener, pulled a small northern pike out of Otter Tail Lake on the morning of Saturday, May 15, 2021. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Tyler Wolden, a boat host for the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener, shows off a walleye from Otter Tail Lake during the event on May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
Sarah Strommen, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, speaks during the opening ceremony on the shore of Otter Tail Lake during the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener on May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
Tyler Wolden, a boat host for the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener, casts line into Otter Tail Lake during the event on May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
Anglers drop lines at the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener on Otter Tail Lake, in Otter Tail County, on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
Wadena-Deer Creek senior Emma Bushinger sings the national anthem during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener on the shores of Otter Tail Lake on May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
Members of the honor guard from American Legion Post 30, in Fergus Falls, Minn., parade the colors during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener on Otter Tail Lake on May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
Event attendees hold signs during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener at Otter Tail Lake on May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
Ben Collette of St. Paul, a boat host for the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener, fishes with one hand while steering his boat via remote control on Otter Tail Lake on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
An angler nets a walleye during the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener on Otter Tail Lake on May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
Anglers troll on Otter Tail Lake during the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener on May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
Anglers fish Otter Tail Lake during the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener on May 15, 2021. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)