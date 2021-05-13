Minnesota boat landings will be a popular destination this weekend. Temperatures look mild and winds fairly light, especially on Saturday. Watch for a few showers Friday night, Saturday afternoon, and Sunday afternoon. Always a good idea to have the rain jacket handy just in case. I don't see the weekend having any wash-outs, but a chance of showers will be possible.

Friday evening and into the overnight hours will feature a few areas of rain showers.

I'll be out Friday night trolling for walleyes right at midnight. Winds will be light out of the south and southeast. Variable cloud cover across Minnesota with a few showers not out of the question. Temperatures will be cool, but it won't be one of our colder fishing openers. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for most. Good luck!

We'll warm into the 60s and 70s Saturday afternoon. Watch for a few showers to pop up although most of us will stay dry.

Saturday will be dry for most of the area, but I'm seeing another chance of showers to pop up the second half of the day.

Winds will be light on Saturday. Winds in Minnesota will be out of the south and southeast at 5 to 10 mph. A few may have gusts into lower teens.

Sunday is shaping up to be a mild day. Variable cloud cover is expected over the region. Northern Minnesota and North Dakota will have a breeze during the afternoon out of the west and southwest.

Sunday afternoon and evening will bring yet another chance of showers, but I don't see this as a wash out.

Good luck fishing this weekend! I'd love to see what you catching during the summer!



Send some fishing photos to me at: jpiepenburg@wday.com

I'll add photos of your catches to the Northland Outdoors Forecast.