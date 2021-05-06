High pressure will slide through the region keeping the weather a little on the cool side although it doesn't appear to be all that windy this weekend. Expect cool mornings both Saturday and Sunday. Rain is looking likely for western North Dakota and a decent swath of South Dakota on Saturday. A few showers could linger into Sunday.

Friday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the weekend forecast. It will be breezy for the western Dakotas, but the rest of the region will feature mostly sunny sky and highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Rain will already be in parts of the Dakotas Saturday morning. It will be a chilly start for the entire area Saturday morning.

Rain will set up over western North Dakota through South Dakota Friday night into Saturday. Much needed rainfall looks likely for some of these places. Over an inch won't be out of the question for some. A few pockets of western North Dakota will have a chance of seeing snow mix with the rain at times.

It will be cold in western North Dakota. Temperatures could stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s where the rain falls. It will still be cool where there isn't rain.

A few areas of rain showers will linger into Sunday. Mother's Day will be cool and cloudy to mostly cloudy for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Cool and mostly cloudy for Sunday. Temperatures top off in the 50s with a few pockets staying a little colder. A few rain showers linger for parts of the Dakotas on Mother's Day.